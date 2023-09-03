Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

