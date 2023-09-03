Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 1.7 %

TEDU stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

