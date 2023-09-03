Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

