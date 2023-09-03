Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DNNGY
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.7 %
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.