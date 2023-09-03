Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.67.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

About Ørsted A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

