Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $716.67.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNNGY

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.