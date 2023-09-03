Bank of America Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

