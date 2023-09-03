HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

