PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $126.00 Price Target at HSBC

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nomura upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

