Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.58.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.10 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.18 and a one year high of C$137.64. The company has a market cap of C$83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

