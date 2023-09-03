UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Announces Dividend

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.45 million, a PE ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 6,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,698,410 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 1,688.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 695,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 250.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.