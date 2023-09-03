Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

