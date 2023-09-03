Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE CTLT opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

