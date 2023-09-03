Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5,058.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 22,807.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
