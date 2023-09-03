loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.78 million. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $85,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,195,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $100,762.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,132.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,848 shares of company stock worth $467,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in loanDepot by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 141,223 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

