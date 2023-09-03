Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLK. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.
View Our Latest Report on Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Outlook Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.