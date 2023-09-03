Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLK. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

