Northland Securities Raises Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $20.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

