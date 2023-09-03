EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.07.

EPR opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

