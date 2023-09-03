Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Argus

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $232.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $232.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

