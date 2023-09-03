Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $23,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.