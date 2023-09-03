ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 0.2 %

AMSSY stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

