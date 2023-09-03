Barclays Initiates Coverage on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIXXF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Aixtron Stock Performance

About Aixtron

Shares of AIXXF opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

