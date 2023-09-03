Barclays Initiates Coverage on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIXXF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIXXF
Aixtron Stock Performance
About Aixtron
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.