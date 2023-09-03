ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
