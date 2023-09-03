Citigroup Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

