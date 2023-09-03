National Bank Financial Cuts good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Price Target to C$0.15

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNPF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

