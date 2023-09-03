Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
