Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

