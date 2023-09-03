Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Air Lease by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

