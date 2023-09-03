UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Ossiam increased its stake in UDR by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.