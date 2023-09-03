UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Ossiam increased its stake in UDR by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
