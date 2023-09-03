e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:ELF opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,935 shares of company stock worth $19,157,331. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

