Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

