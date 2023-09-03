Bank of America Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $146.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.