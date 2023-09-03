Morgan Stanley Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $624.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $637.00 to $624.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $460.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.36. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.