NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $16.20 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

