Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.