Royal Bank of Canada Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

