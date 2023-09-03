JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $48.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

