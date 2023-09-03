TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TTE opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $6,104,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 444.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

