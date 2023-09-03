Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $287.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.00.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

ROK stock opened at $314.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 795.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.