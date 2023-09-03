Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.