Citigroup Boosts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $7.37

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

