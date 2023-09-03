HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

