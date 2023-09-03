Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 35.27 and a quick ratio of 35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.75. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.