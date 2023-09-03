China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Resources Power Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of China Resources Power stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

