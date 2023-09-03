JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

CHPT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,628,000. Amundi raised its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

