Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.