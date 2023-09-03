Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,763 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,122,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

