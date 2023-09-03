Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.
HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on HIW
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
