Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.