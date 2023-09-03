PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA raised their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in PDD by 33.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 60.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,417,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PDD by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

