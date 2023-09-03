PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

