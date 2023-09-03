New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $873.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 229,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.