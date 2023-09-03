Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.00.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$54.12 and a 52-week high of C$72.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

